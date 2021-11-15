Comerica Bank Buys 26,559 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 15.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

