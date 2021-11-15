Comerica Bank Buys 3,080 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $277.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.13 and a 12 month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

