Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

