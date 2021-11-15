Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

