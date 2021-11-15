Comerica Bank Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of FMC worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $73,099,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

