Comerica Bank Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of BlackLine worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $111,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $1,611,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $128.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

