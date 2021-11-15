Comerica Bank Has $10.96 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,940 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.