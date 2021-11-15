Comerica Bank Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,251 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.64% of Adtalem Global Education worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 155.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.3% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 655,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,649 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 102,331.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 197.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

