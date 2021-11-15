Comerica Bank Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $124.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.