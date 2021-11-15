Comerica Bank Has $9.83 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Trinity Industries worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 58.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 186.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.84 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

