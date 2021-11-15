Comerica Bank Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of Mercury Systems worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 304,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

