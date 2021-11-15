Comerica Bank Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PGR opened at $96.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

