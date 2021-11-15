Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of TopBuild worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $269.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $161.35 and a 1 year high of $269.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

