Comerica Bank Purchases 3,495 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $204.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $205.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.89.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

