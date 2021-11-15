Comerica Bank Purchases 38,788 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of Cogent Communications worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 644.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

