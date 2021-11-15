Comerica Bank Purchases 7,213 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of NICE worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $49,287,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $311.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.