Comerica Bank Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

GIS stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

