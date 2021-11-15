Comerica Bank Sells 1,912 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,021,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $131.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $175.23. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.