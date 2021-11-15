Comerica Bank Sells 6,668 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 246,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 50.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

ZBH stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

