Comerica Bank Sells 7,114 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.