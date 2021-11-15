Comerica Bank Sells 8,586 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

