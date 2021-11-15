Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

