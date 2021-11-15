Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Comerica worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of CMA opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.