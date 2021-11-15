Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.04

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.04 and last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 11292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

