Commerzbank (CRZBY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/12/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/11/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/8/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on the stock, up previously from €6.60 ($7.76).

10/25/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/5/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

