Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

