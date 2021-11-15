Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 226,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,594. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

