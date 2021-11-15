Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CFRUY traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

