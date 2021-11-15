Comparing MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) & Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) and MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirits Cap and MGP Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirits Cap 0 0 0 0 N/A MGP Ingredients 0 2 0 0 2.00

MGP Ingredients has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.35%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Spirits Cap.

Volatility & Risk

Spirits Cap has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGP Ingredients has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Cap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Cap and MGP Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A MGP Ingredients 12.61% 18.70% 11.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirits Cap and MGP Ingredients’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGP Ingredients $395.52 million 4.08 $40.35 million $3.58 20.53

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Cap.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Spirits Cap on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Cap

Spirts Cap Corp distributes beer and malt liquor products manufactured by Pabst Brewing Company. The Company markets these products principally in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Westchester County, New York. Spirts Cap Corp, formerly known as CAPITAL BEVERG, is based in Dover, United States.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. It also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins and commodity starches and proteins. The company was founded by Cloud L. Cray in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, KS.

