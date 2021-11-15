Comparing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) & MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94%

Risk and Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 21.36 $357.21 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.81 $5.38 million $0.28 11.75

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

