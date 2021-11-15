Comparing Purple Innovation (PRPL) and Its Peers

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Purple Innovation to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Purple Innovation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 386 505 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 59.47%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 222.33 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 12.95

Purple Innovation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

