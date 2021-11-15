Comparing SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.91 $13.92 million $1.14 13.75 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

