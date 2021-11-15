Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Compugen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compugen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Compugen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

