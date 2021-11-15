Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPUH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

