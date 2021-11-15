Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $348,796 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

