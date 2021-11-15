Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 7,853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $71.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

