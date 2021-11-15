Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,484 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 394,853 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after buying an additional 226,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 207,213 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.00 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

