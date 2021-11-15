Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,725 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Commerce Bancshares worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

