Conifer Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifer in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

CNFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.