Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.15

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.15 and last traded at $226.15, with a volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

