ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Down 0.5%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 43,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 283,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3.23 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is currently -7.30%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

