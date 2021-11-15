Contrasting Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Vimeo has a consensus target price of $42.29, indicating a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 6.89 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Vimeo $283.22 million N/A -$50.63 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74% Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72%

Summary

Vimeo beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

