Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$18.25 by Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$18.25 price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 182.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

