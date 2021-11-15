Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$18.25 by Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$18.25 price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 182.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.