Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.25 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 908,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,637. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.99.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

