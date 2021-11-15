Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $947.46 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.95 or 0.00045279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $947.46 million and $12.81 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.99 or 1.00478978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.73 or 0.07096428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.