Cooper Financial Group Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.13. 11,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

