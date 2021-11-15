Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,156 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,675. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

