Cooper Financial Group Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,254. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

