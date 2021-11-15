Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,049 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.1% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 381.7% during the first quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock worth $768,068,256. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.41. 388,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

