Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,473 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Cooper-Standard worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPS opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $409.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

